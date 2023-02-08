Syria requests assistance from EU following massive earthquake

Syria called for assistance from the European Union, two days into the aftermath of a massive earthquake that hit it and neighboring Turkey, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism,” European Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.

The official said member states were being encouraged to extend a helping hand as requested.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syria resorted to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism – the bloc’s instrument allowing countries to request assistance whenever the scale of an emergency or disaster overwhelms its response capabilities.

Once activated, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre coordinates and finances assistance provided by EU member states and eight additional participating nations.

The death toll from Turkey and Syria’s catastrophic earthquake that hit on Monday oscillates between 9,600 and over 11,000.

The disaster has triggered an international relief response with firefighters from Poland and other nations rushing into the element-stricken countries whose infrastructure in the affected areas was devastated by the tremor.