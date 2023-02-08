Poczobut sentenced to eight years in prison

A court in Grodno has sentenced Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist, and activist for the Polish minority in Belarus, to eight years behind bars.

On Wednesday, a Belarusian regime court handed down its verdict in the trial of Andrzej Poczobut. He was sentenced to eight years in a high-security penal colony, the Belarusian portal Belta reported.

Journalist @AndrzejPoczobut was sentenced to 8 years in prison. 8 years for being a journalist and representing the Polish ethnic minority in #Belarus. He must be released immediately.

The trial was conducted behind closed doors by Dzmitry Bubenchyk in the Hrodna regional court. https://t.co/FtNgya50io

The Belarusian court accused the Polish minority activist of illegally organizing Polish minority events, collecting information on behalf of international organizations, calling for sanctions against Belarus, and glorifying the Polish wartime Home Army, the anti-Nazi and anti-communist organization.

Poczobut was arrested on March 25, 2021 and has since been incarcerated in a Belarusian prison.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called for Poczobut’s release on the grounds that he is innocent and his trial is politically motivated.