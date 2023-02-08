Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in London for first visit since invasion

On board a military transport plane, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Stansted Airport, U.K., on Wednesday in a surprise visit whose agenda features meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, will hold an audience with President Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet PM Sunak and address Britain’s parliament.

It is Zelenskyy’s second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago and one coming at a trying time when Kyiv is in need of ever-heftier supplies of military equipment to fend off a feared Russian offensive that is expected to unfold prior to the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

This is also Zelenskyy’s first visit to the U.K.since the beginning of Russia’s attack on his country.

Britain made pledges to step up the training of Ukrainian troops so as to include fighter jet pilots and marines. The number of U.K.-trained Ukrainian recruits is to be expanded from 10,000 to 20,000 this year. PM Sunak himself stated that he wanted to ensure “Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.”

The British PM said the new training programs showed his country’s commitment “to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

Sunak is expected to put longer-range weapons on the table during his prospective talks with Zelenskyy, No. 10 Downing Street said, adding that the British PM would also back Zelenskyy’s plans to work toward peace.

“President Zelenskyy’s visit to the U.K. is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak added.

In response to Russia’s relentless shelling of Ukraine, the U.K. will also announce further sanctions on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said.