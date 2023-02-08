Rescue workers still searching for survivors as death toll rises to above 11,000

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are working against time in harsh winter conditions trying to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings as the death toll from Turkey and Syria’s devastating earthquake jumped to more than 11,000.

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300 km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south.

Once again, another miracle….. a child rescued after more than 40 hours of being trapped under the rubble of her house in the city of #Salqin in the countryside of #Idlib, #Syria yesterday, February 7.#SyriaEarthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/R7kRsNZFEG

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

Syrian authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, some 250 km from the epicenter.

A colossal natural disaster

Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue workers struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather, and a lack of resources and heavy equipment. Some areas were without fuel and electricity.

Death toll

As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. One U.N. official said thousands of children may have died.

The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in insurgent-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

⛔Death toll from #earthquake in NW #Syria has risen to 1,280+ deaths & 2,600+ injured. Number is expected to rise significantly as hundreds of families remain trapped under the rubble more than 50 hours after the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/LAeQgZK5TI

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, and 2,054 were wounded.

In total the most recent reports from the Turkish and Syrian governments and state media put the death toll at approximately 8,574 dead in Turkey and more than 2,500 in Syria.