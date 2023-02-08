U.S. State of the Union: Taxing rich, warning China, supporting Ukraine

In a rowdy atmosphere and amidst boos from Republican opponents, President Joe Biden challenged Republicans on Wednesday to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle-class Americans on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that served as a plank of his prospective re-election effort in 2024.

While President Joe Biden hoped to seek “unity” to “finish the job” in his annual State of the Union speech, the actual results were far from unifying.

Irked by Biden’s accusations of wanting to cut benefits for the elderly, Republican senators and members of Congress rose up in arms, booing, heckling and projecting thumbs-down gestures. Donald Trump’s friend and Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hollered “Liar!” at the president.

With the speech being rather rowdy, here are the main points of Biden’ fairly socialist-minded 73-minute-long expose.

Lifting the debt ceiling

Biden challenged Republicans to raise the USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling, which must be lifted in the coming months to avoid a default.

While the matter for Biden is, as the White House put it, unnegotiable, the Republicans demand spending cuts in exchange for their support.

Eat the rich

The president teased what is likely to become a leitmotif of his potential re-election effort in 2024, namely, taxing the rich and kindly.

“Reward work, not just wealth, because no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter,” Biden said.

The idea that in 2020, 55 of the biggest companies in America made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal income taxes?

Not fair.

When he called on Congress to pass the minimum tax law on billionaires he originated, Democrats exuberated. Currently, U.S. billionaires pay eight percent tax on average. Earlier Biden suggested they should pay a minimum of 20 percent.

Biden also called for the quadrupling of the one percent tax on corporate share buybacks – a tax that had been introduced as part of his Inflation Reduction Act last year.

But in Congress ripped asunder by dogged political differences, the livability of such moves is unlikely.

“Outrageous” is how Biden called the profits reaped by oil companies and accused tech firms of running a for-profit “experiment” on children. He did not spare Big Pharma and slammed it for charging too much for insulin.

Biden also claimed that “some Republicans want medicare and soc security canceled.” The claim provoked a thunderous uproar from the Republicans in Congress with some calling Biden “a liar”.

“Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” Biden staunchly said, breaking through the booing wall.

With the jeering subsiding, Biden offered a clever repartee saying: “Well I’m glad. I’ll tell you I enjoy conversion. So, we all agree, apparently, let’s stand up for seniors.”

Keeping China at bay

“Today, we are in the strongest position to compete with China and anyone else around the world,” Biden said to the sound of roaring applause.

The president stipulated that, meanwhile, he was “committed to work with China when [the U.S.] can advance American interests and benefit the world.”

Biden made a clear warning that should Beijing test U.S. security, Washington would respond to protect it.

“Make no mistake about it, as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” he said.

A Chinese spy balloon traversed the continental United States before eventually being shot down by the US military last week.

The president envisioned the U.S. as a force investing in industries that will define the future”. He stressed that U.S. “advanced technologies” would be protected “so they’re not used against us.”

He said the U.S. would modernize its military to “safeguard stability and deter aggression”.

“Let’s be clear, winning the competition with China should unite all of us,” he felt, striking the unity chord.

Noting that “in the past two years democracies have become stronger, not weaker,” Biden said that “autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger.”

“Before I came to office, the story was about how the People’s Republic of China was increasing its power and America was falling in the world,” Biden claimed, adding that this would not be “anymore.”

“Those who bet against America are learning just how wrong they are,” he stressed.

Uniting NATO and standing with Ukrainian people

“We did what America always does at its best. We led. We united NATO. We built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression,” Biden said.

“We stood with Ukrainian people,” he added as he introduced the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova present in the hall for the Congress session. “She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people.”

Turning to Markarova, Biden said that “America is united in our support for your country. We will stand with you as long as it takes.”

Although the U.S. president provided little detail regarding future weapons for Ukraine, he did say “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world.”

Social issues

Moving to matters of social importance, the president called for reforms in policing following the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, who passed away last month after being beaten by officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nichols’ mother and stepfather were present at Congress during Biden’s speech.

Biden pictured the economy as benefiting from 12 million new jobs in a COVID-19-free reality. He felt the U.S. democracy remained intact despite facing its biggest threat since the Civil War.

Elections ahead

Despite all his efforts, Biden remains unpopular with public approval rating edging one percentage point higher to 41 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll that closed on Sunday. This is just points away from the lowest level of his presidency, with 65 percent of Americans saying they believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to 58 percent a year earlier.

This mirrors a poll of autumn 2020 when Donald Trump was president. Back in the day, 65 percent of registered voters believed the country was on the wrong track, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Biden’s aides see his speech as a milestone ahead of the second presidential campaign he is expected to launch in the coming weeks.