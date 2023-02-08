Fire at a U.S.-owned drone factory in Latvia contained

Emergency services were called to the U.S.-owned Edge Autonomy factory on the outskirts of Riga after 3 pm EET on Tuesday, Latvian news agency LETA reported. Firefighters and rescuers managed to contain the fire after four hours of tireless work.

Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid inhaling smoke, Brigades of the State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) said on Twitter

❗️Mārupes novada Mārupes pagasta iedzīvotāji, aizveriet māju logus, durvis, izslēdziet ventilāciju!

🔥Ražošanas ēkā izcēlies paaugstinātas bīstamības ugunsgrēks, radot plašu sadūmojumu, kas var nodarīt kaitējumu veselībai! Dzēšanas darbos piesaistīti plaši VUGD spēki.

The LETA news agency stated that two people were hospitalized and police have opened an investigation, citing Latvia’s VUGD State Fire and Rescue Service.

Massive fire at the factory that produces drones for Ukraine in the EU

The factory of the Edge Autonomy company that produces unmanned aerial vehicles in Marupe, Latvia, has been damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is underway.

California-headquartered Edge Autonomy’s website says the company produces “autonomous systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions,” to U.S. federal agencies – including the Department of Defense – as well as to U.S. allies.