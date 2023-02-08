Philippine president seeks closer security ties with Japan

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr left on Wednesday for his first bilateral trip to Japan in a visit that is expected to pave the way for closer security ties with Tokyo, as Manila increasingly sides with the United States in its regional tussle with China.

Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to step up cooperation in disaster relief, a possible precursor to establishing a broader legal framework that would allow Japanese military forces to deploy to the Philippines more easily.

WATCH: #BNNPhilippine Reports.#Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr @bongbongmarcos arrives in #Japan on Wednesday for a trip that is anticipated to pave the way for closer security ties with Tokyo as Manila increasingly sides with #US in its regional conflict with #China. pic.twitter.com/Ua8CyG8UAG

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) February 8, 2023

The visit comes after Marcos signed an agreement last week granting the United States greater access to Philippine military bases. It also follows a trip to Beijing last month where he told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the Philippines would pursue an independent foreign policy.

A Japanese military presence in the Philippines could help Marcos counter Chinese influence in the South China Sea, much of which Beijing claims, including territory that Manila considers its own.