Church of England to ponder classifying God as gender-neutral

The gender of God has been debated within the Church, with some believing that male pronouns He and Him, as well as reference to Our Father, are no longer appropriate and should be replaced by either gender-neutral or female alternatives.

Bishops will be beginning a project “on gendered language” referencing God in church services later this year, in what would potentially be a significant alteration to centuries-old traditions.

Non-leftists have heavily criticized the approach, emphasizing that “male and female imagery is not interchangeable”. However, liberal Christians have welcomed it, claiming that “a theological misreading of God as exclusively male is a driver of much-continuing discrimination and sexism against women”.

A written question to the Liturgical Commission revealed some of the details of the plans. The Commission prepares and promotes forms of service and religious worship in the Church, at General Synod, the Church’s lawmaking body, and is sitting this week.

If there were to be permanent changes or rewriting of scriptures with gendered language it would require an agreement at a future meeting of Synod.

Inclusive language

The Rev Joanna Stobart, from the Diocese of Bath and Wells, asked what steps were being taken to offer congregants alternatives to referring to God with male pronouns and if there was any update “to develop more inclusive language in our authorized liturgy”.

She also asked bishops “to provide more options for those who wish to use authorized liturgy and speak of God in a non-gendered way, particularly in authorized absolutions where many of the prayers offered for use refer to God using male pronouns”.

“Questions around gendered language and God have been around for decades, if not centuries, but still have the power to bring out strong reactions”, Professor Helen King, the vice-chairman of the Synod’s gender and sexuality group said.

“For some, God as father is helpful because of their own positive experiences of a loving parent. For others, God as father may reinforce a bad experience of a strict disciplinarian as their father. If we dig deeper, clearly God is not gendered, so why do we restrict our language for God in gendered ways?” she said.

A spokesman for Women and the Church, a national campaign group for gender equality in the Church of England, was also welcoming of the possible move, saying: “to look at the development of more inclusive language in our authorized liturgy”.

“God is not sexed, unlike humanity”

The Rev Ian Paul, a member of the General Synod and the Archbishops’ Council of the Church of England, warned against a move from the original scriptures, “The use of male pronouns for God should not be understood as implying that God is male – which is a heresy. God is not sexed, unlike humanity”, he said.

The reverend continued, “The Bible uses feminine imagery and metaphors of God, but primarily identifies God using masculine pronouns, names, and imagery. Male and female imagery is not interchangeable.”

“The fact that God is called ‘Father’ can’t be substituted by ‘Mother’ without changing meaning, nor can it be gender-neutralized to ‘Parent’ without loss of meaning. Fathers and mothers are not interchangeable but relate to their offspring in different ways.

“If the Liturgical Commission seeks to change this, then in an important way they will be moving the doctrine of the Church away from being grounded in the Scriptures.”

The news comes amid tensions within the Church of England as the Synod prepares for a historic vote on blessings for same-sex couples later this week.

Non-traditional ideology further collided with the church recently when Rev Bingo Allison, who is now a priest based in a suburb of Liverpool, who was ordained in 2019, revealed earlier this year that he believes that he is the first openly non-binary priest within the Church of England.