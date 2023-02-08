Poles rescue nine people in Turkey

Anas Alkharboutli/PAP/DPA

Nine people, including a family of four, have been pulled alive from ruined buildings in Turkey by a Polish search and rescue team, the team’s commander said on Wednesday.

The 76-strong team arrived in Turkey on Tuesday morning to help in rescue and relief operations after the south-east of the country and northern Syria were hit by two major earthquakes on Monday.

Grzegorz Borowiec told PAP that his team, which is operating in the town of Besni, hoped to find more people in the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“We managed to save nine people, among them a family of four, so we’re optimistic,” Borowiec said.

But rescue work in Besni is difficult, he added, owing to a lack of manpower and equipment. He said that the damage caused by the quakes was so vast that local rescue teams had been overwhelmed.

The death toll on Wednesday morning stood at 8,400 in Turkey and Syria.