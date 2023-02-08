Shoppers to face more price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs

Shoppers worldwide will wake up to higher digits on their groceries receipts this year than what they got used to in 2022, retailers, consumer goods firms and investors felt, unless commodity costs fall or the shift to cheaper store-brand products revs up.

For retailers and consumer goods producers, it has been over a year now of tough price negotiations, with friction beginning in 2021 over COVID-related supply chain logjams.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added fuel to the fire, exacerbating the contest over the high cost of raw materials and energy to the tune of rising prices of basic foodstuffs ranging from bread to milk and meat. This in turn brought about a cost-of-living crisis in western Europe.

In the four weeks to January 22, Brits paid a record 16.7 percent more for food compared to the same period last year, research firm Kantar found out. The U.S. food index, including meals eaten at home and in cafes and restaurants, soared by 10.4 percent for the year in December.

Food giants such as Nestle start preparing consumers for price rises. The company’s CEO, Mark Schneider told a German newspaper last week Nestle would have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers.

“Investors will pay a premium for companies that exhibit pricing power in their portfolio without adversely impacting volumes and market share,” Jack Martin, a fund manager at Oberon Investments, said.

As the price of wheat, sunflower oil, and other ingredients have gone through the roof since Russia attacked Ukraine last February, packaged-goods mega companies’ margins have been squeezed by higher input costs for over a year.

The performance of Unilever, one of the food giants, in the tough conditions, is to be revealed soon in its full-year report on Thursday. But the company said as early as in October that its underlying price growth – an indicator of pricing – hit a record 12.5 percent in the third quarter.

Tineke Frikkee, a portfolio manager at Waverton Investment Management, expects Unilever to hike prices in 2023, though selectively.

“The last time we heard from Unilever, it was made clear that they prefer to sell fewer products at higher prices, to keep prices below peers and gain market share,” Frikkee said.

Nestle and dairy giant Danone are due to report results later this month.

Retailers remove products from shelves

For his part, Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said consumer goods manufacturers would continue to raise prices until they recover their profitability.

“The only thing that can stop this is… consumers starting to trade down to private-label products at a more rapid pace… [and] if commodities keep declining, then there may be no need for more price increases,” he said.

The CEO of Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, warned in December that some “packaged goods suppliers are still pointing us towards more inflation next year on top of the mid-double digits this year”.

“Dry grocery and consumables have double-digit to mid-double-digit inflation that feels stubborn to us,” Doug McMillon said, adding that suppliers were being encouraged to focus on “the longer term with us”.

A pushback comes from European retailers as well.

“With the big suppliers, we do insist on long-term contracts that do not have to be renegotiated,” Belgian discount retailer Colruyt told Reuters.

Last year, Britain’s biggest supermarket group Tesco and Kraft Heinz could not agree on prices for a selection of brands, which led to several products’ removal from shelves. This month, Unilever’s Hellmann’s mayonnaise was discontinued in South African stores due to cost inflation.

Last month, Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said he was hopeful inflation would peak by mid-2023 and then start to ebb.

Barclays analyst, Warren Ackerman said although food commodity prices on average were down 20 percent from March peaks, it would take time for this to reflect in companies’ costs.