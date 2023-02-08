Race between tech giants for premier AI hots up

China’s Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called ‘Ernie Bot’ in March, as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.

The search engine giant’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 15.3 percent on Tuesday, while its U.S shares climbed 11.2 percent in morning trade.

A flurry of Chinese AI stocks also rallied, as the global frenzy around the Microsoft-backed MSFT.O chatbot sensation ChatGPT spurred speculative bets on the new technology.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT – which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts – has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

It has prompted many tech firms to double down on the heavily hyped generative AI technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.

Baidu, China’s answer to Google, joined the frenzy on Tuesday.

It said Ernie, or ‘Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration,’ is a large AI-powered language model introduced in 2019, and has gradually grown to be able to perform tasks including language understanding, language generation, and text-to-image generation.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Baidu was planning to launch such a service in March.

The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a stand-alone application and gradually merge it into its search engine by incorporating chatbot-generated results when users make search requests.

ChatGPT and key Google services are unavailable in China, although some users have found workarounds to access such tools.

Google owner Alphabet Inc said on Monday it would launch a chatbot service and more AI for its search engine, while Microsoft revealed its own AI on Tuesday, in what amounted to a revamp of its search engine, which will become AI-assisted.

Google wades in

In a blog post, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said his company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l

— Google (@Google) February 6, 2023

He also said Google plans to add AI features to its search engine that synthesize material for complex queries, like whether learning guitar or piano is easier. Currently, Google presents text that exists elsewhere on the Web for questions where the answer is clear.

How Google aims to differentiate Bard from OpenAI’s ChatGPT was unclear. Pichai said the new service draws on information from the internet; ChatGPT’s knowledge is up to date as of 2021.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our AI,” Pichai said.

Behind the new chatbot is LaMDA, Google’s AI that generated text with such skill that a company engineer last year called it sentient, a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.

In a demo of the service, Bard, like its rival chatbot, invites users to give it a prompt while warning its response may be inappropriate or inaccurate. It then bulleted three answers to a query about a space telescope’s discoveries, the demo showed.

Google is relying on a version of LaMDA that requires less computing power so it can serve more users and improve with their feedback, Pichai said.