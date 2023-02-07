U.S. greenlights sale of 18 HIMARS rocket launchers to Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued up to USD 10 bn, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.



Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating its older weapons to its neighbor Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion.

The potential sale includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which Kyiv has been praising for their battlefield successes like destroying Russian warehouses and command posts.

The package includes 18 HIMARS launchers, 45 of the 185-mile (297-km) range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and more than 1,000 Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) rockets.

🇺🇸 @StateDept has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale #FMS to the Government of Poland 🇵🇱 of 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (#HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10 billion.https://t.co/F7RDz8PnIW pic.twitter.com/Aoc96T6tqu

— Baltic Security (@balt_security) February 7, 2023

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential sale on Tuesday.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” the Pentagon said.

The deal comes after Poland received clearances in 2022 to buy 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks and 250 M1A2 tanks made by General Dynamics.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not yet indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have reached a conclusion.