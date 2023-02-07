Fire at Turkey’s Iskenderun Port extinguished

A fire that engulfed hundreds of shipping containers at Turkey’s Iskenderun Port after massive earthquakes in the region has been extinguished, the Defense Ministry announced. It is still unclear when operations would resume at the port located on the Mediterranean coast in the southern province of Hatay.

The Defense Ministry said that the fire was put out thanks to efforts by military helicopters and planes after Monday’s efforts to douse the flames from offshore failed.

Turkey’s maritime authority said on Monday that the port facilities were damaged due to the earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria. Drone footage showed fierce flames blackening hundreds of containers on the dock, with water jets from a fire truck dwarfed by the scale of the blaze.

Turkish shipping agency Tribeca said earlier that some cargo areas of Limak port at the Iskenderun complex were still on fire. The blaze led to the shutdown of all operations at the terminal until further notice and forced freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

Leading global container shipping group AP Moller Maersk said there had been significant damage to logistics and transport infrastructure around the earthquake epicenter, including at the Port of Iskenderun. Ships heading to the port were re-routed, given the “severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice”.

“We will need to perform a change of destination for all bookings bound for the port or already on the water. We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transshipment ports – including Port of Mersin (in Turkey) and Port Said (in Egypt),” read the statement.

Maersk added that it was still working to assess the potential loss of cargo after the blaze.

A source from a container broker said the fire most likely originated in a container filled with flammable industrial oil, judging by the flames and smoke. Other containers were toppled on their sides, thwarting emergency access.

More than 1,200 buildings were destroyed by the earthquake in Hatay province alone.

Iskenderun hosts heavy industries and is one of the two major container hubs on Turkey’s southeastern shores. The port focuses especially on domestic Turkish trade, rather than having a broader regional hub role, according to a shipping source.