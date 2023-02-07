“After taking care of Ukraine, we should take the fight against Satanism to the whole of Europe, and Poland first and foremost,” Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov put out in a recent Telegram post. He went even further with the rhetoric claiming that Poland should also have its government de-Nazified.
Break the Fake 07.02
