Tense footage by the “Black Company” of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade fighting in the Vuhledar area, shows them hitting a Russian tank sending it bursting into flames. Although a crew member managed to climb out, his outfit was lit on fire and continued burning as he fled across the field escaping the death trap which his tank had become.
Military Mind 07.02
