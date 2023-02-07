25 detained in Belgium in sex worker trafficking inquiry

Belgian police raided 26 addresses across the country and detained 25 people on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a gang suspected of trafficking women from China to become sex workers.

Federal prosecutors said the number of Chinese sex workers in Belgium had risen in recent years, notably in Brussels. They believe a criminal organization brought Chinese women to Europe and forced them to become prostitutes.

Similar raids were also carried out in Barcelona and Alicante in Spain. Belgian investigators want one of the suspects detained there to be extradited to Belgium.

Prosecutors said the women, displayed online, are frequently moved across locations in Europe having a large proportion of their money taken from them. In most cases, they do not have legal residence status, making them more dependent on the gang.

Prosecutors said they had taken in more than 20 victims, all of them Chinese in origin. Of those detained, 22 were of Chinese origin and three were Belgians.