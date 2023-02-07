Iran unveils underground military air force base

Iran on Tuesday revealed its “Eagle 44” underground air force base – the first of its kind large enough to house fighter jets, according to the official IRNA news agency.



IRNA said it was one of the country’s most important air force bases, built deep underground, and housing drones and fighter jets equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

Three of Iran’s top army officials were present at the unveiling of the facility in an undisclosed location.

“If a country or a place, from surrounding countries or anywhere in the world, is being used as a base to attack Iran, other than the Zionist regime which we are already prepared for, that base will come under our heavy attack,” warned Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces.

In the past few years, there have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities. In 2021, Tehran accused Israel, its regional arch foe, of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for the attack.

In May, Iran’s army revealed details about another underground base, which houses drones, as the country seeks to protect military assets from potential air strikes.

Israel has long threatened military action against Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.