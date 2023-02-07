Proposed wind turbine law fulfills EU milestone: minister

Poland’s Minister for EU Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said a new amendment to draft legislation on the spacing of wind turbines does not endanger the EU milestone required to unblock funding. The amendment specifies that wind turbines cannot be built less than 700 meters from residential buildings. Initially, the legislation designed to liberalize Poland’s code on on-shore wind farms had specified a distance of 500 meters.

Liberalization of the regulations is one of the milestones set by the European Commission which Poland needs to accomplish before it receives EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The EC has blocked Poland’s access to the funding due to a rule-of-law dispute, despite the Commission’s approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how the government will spend the money.

Poland’s Parliament was set to change an earlier law forbidding wind turbines from being situated less than 10 times their height from residential buildings, changing the limit to 500 meters. But a surprise last-minute amendment proposed a distance of 700 meters, something wind energy lobbies have said could stall investment in the sector.

Minister Szynkowski vel Sęk claimed, however, that the amendment does not threaten the EC milestone’s fulfillment.

“I hope the parliamentary work on the third reading will be concluded and the bill will go to the Senate. It enabled steps to be taken in the context of gaining money from the National Recovery Plan,” he said.

Szynkowski vel Sęk added that he saw no problem with the 700-meter amendment.

“It in no way changes the liberalization of that law, that liberalization will simply be smaller if the amendment is adopted, but it fulfills the milestone,” he said.

Asked if President Andrzej Duda would be consulted over the act, Szynkowski vel Sęk answered that “if it is the president’s wish,” he would be available for discussions.