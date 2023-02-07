France struck by third wave of protests against Macron’s pension reform

Public transport, schools, and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make the French work longer before retiring.



Tuesday’s multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its bumpy passage through parliament, and are seen as a test of Macron’s ability to enact change without a working majority in the National Assembly.

The government is saying people must work two years longer – meaning for most until the age of 64 – in order to keep the budget of one of the industrial world’s most generous pension systems in the black.

The 3rd wave of #protests against French pension reforms is starting today, as strikers say they are more determined than ever.

FRANCE 24's @lizakaminov is with the protesters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VkWRvToQjJ

— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 7, 2023

The French spend the largest number of years in retirement among OECD countries – a deeply cherished benefit that a substantial majority are reluctant to give up, polls show.

At the start of a protest march in Paris, union leaders Philippe Martinez of the hard-left CGT and Laurent Berger of the moderate CFDT stood side by side to denounce the pension reform.

“This reform will upend the lives of several generations. If the government stubbornly forges ahead, we will step up our protest with longer and harder actions,” Martinez said.

WATCH: #BNNFrance Reports.

In opposition to President Macron's planned pension reforms, demonstrators are still lining the streets of numerous French cities. #France #Pension #Protest pic.twitter.com/mDkBIRgXIC

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) February 7, 2023

Berger, whose union traditionally takes a more conciliatory stance, rejected sweeteners offered by the government, such as increasing the lowest pensions.

“These concessions are just patches. Increasing the legal retirement age to 64 is the core of this reform and it is deeply unfair. It is a democratic folly for the government to turn a deaf ear to the protest,” he said.

Strike participation appeared lower than a week earlier, data showed, but the government will be closely monitoring street protests to gauge how strong the public opposition remains.