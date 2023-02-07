Poland displays Patriot air defense missile system with ‘deterrent’ exercises

Patriot anti-aircraft crews trained at the Warsaw-Babice airfield on Tuesday, observed by Polish military Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak.

“We all realize there is a war on our eastern border. But with these exercises, we will show – we will deliberately show – these exercises are to deter an aggressor. And so we demonstrate the combat readiness of the Polish military”, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said.

He noted that the soldiers taking part in the exercises are well-trained, and the activities conducted are to maintain readiness.

“The experiences of the war in Ukraine demonstrate clearly how important it is to secure anti-aircraft and counter-rocket defense. And I want to firmly reassure you all that the equipment you see behind me is equipment of the highest quality”, the defense minister pointed out.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that later this week a team composed of soldiers from the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade will leave for training in the U.S.