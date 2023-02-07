Sweden willing to resume NATO talks with Turkey when Ankara is ready: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that he is willing to resume negotiations over Sweden’s bid to join NATO, but only when Turkey is ready.

The Finnish and Swedish applications to join NATO were submitted shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and while most NATO members have ratified the applications, Turkey’s approval is necessary for the process to be complete.

The three nations agreed on a way forward last year, but talks were suspended last month due to rising tensions caused by protests in Stockholm, where a far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran.

Prime Minister Kristersson stated that the situation needs to be calmed before talks can resume. He mentioned that with Turkish elections coming up in May, it is understandable that Turkey is focused on domestic policy.

“As soon as they are prepared, we are ready,” Kristersson said. However, Turkey has recently stated that it supports Finland’s bid to join NATO, but does not support Sweden’s.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed his hope for Finland and Sweden to become NATO members soon. He said that Finland and Sweden are in close contact with NATO’s headquarters, the White House, and Turkey, and are making progress with full “co-understanding”.

Meanwhile, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes that the wider Baltic area would benefit from Sweden and Finland joining NATO, and that “for the security of our region, it would be better if both countries joined”.