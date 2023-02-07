Erdoğan declares state of emergency

President Tayyip Erdoğan declared a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday, covering Turkey’s 10 southern provinces hit by devastating earthquakes, and called it a disaster zone in a move meant to bolster rescue efforts.

The move came as the death toll from Monday’s two major earthquakes, which hit a wide area of Turkey and Syria, exceeded 5,000 with rescuers racing against time to dig people out of the rubble.

#Turkey – #TurkeyEarthquake Erdogan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces.

📷 @AdemAltan3 #AFP pic.twitter.com/pxypCEYBVT

— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) February 7, 2023

The state of emergency allows the president and cabinet to bypass the parliament in enacting new laws and limit or suspend rights and freedoms as they deem necessary.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that operations are carried out rapidly,” Erdogan said in his second speech since the first quake hit early on Monday.

He said the state of emergency would last three months – meaning it would end shortly before presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled on May 14. However, it could also be extended.

Erdogan previously declared a nationwide state of emergency in July 2016 in the wake of a failed military coup.

He added the death toll in Turkey had risen to 3,549 people.