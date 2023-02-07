Taiwan repaying debt of gratitude to Turkey in earthquake rescue and relief mission

24 years ago, the Island nation of Taiwan was struck by a 7.3 Richter magnitude scale earthquake, 2,415 people were killed and 11,305 were injured. Rescue groups from around the world joined local relief workers in rescue work. Turkey was among the countries that extended their helping hand.

On Tuesday, 21 September 1999, the Taiwanese city of Chunghua became one of the many cities severely hit by the disaster dubbed the “Quake of the Century”. Dozens of buildings were reduced to rubbles, trapping numerous locals underneath.

The Turkish government at the time sent a dispatch team of rescue workers to the city who joined local teams and the Taiwanese military in digging out survivors, clearing rubble, restoring essential services and distributing food and other aid.

Many from Chunghua were delivered from harm’s way through the help of the Turkish emergency dispatch team, and one particular citizen buried under the remains of a luxury apartment was only recovered in time to survive due to the valiant efforts and the life detecting devices brought by the Turkish team.

In response to the recent quake that devastated Turkey, the fire department in Chunghua has assembled a team setting off to Turkey to assist in rescue operations.

The rescue brigade recalled the invaluable life-saving assistance provided by Turkey over a score ago, and swore to repay the debt of gratitude, “hang on tight,” they chanted, “it’s our turn now.”