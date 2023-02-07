Murdered mayoral candidate elected in Ecuadorean city

A mayoral candidate in Ecuador, who was murdered just hours prior to polls opening, has won the election in the city of Puerto López.



Omar Menéndez, 41, was assassinated by gunmen who entered the room where he was with campaign workers on Saturday.

A teenager was also killed in the attack. Police are currently investigating potential motives for the killings.

A member of Menéndez’s party is expected to fill the breach as mayor.

The country is currently experiencing an escalating crime wave linked to violent drug gangs.

Menéndez was not the only politician to be killed in the run-up to the election. Two weeks earlier, the candidate for mayor of the coastal town of Salinas, Julio César Farachio, was also shot dead.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has condemned the murders.

The president, a conservative banker, has been trying to enforce measures to curb the rising number of homicides in Ecuador.

He has proposed a series of changes to the constitution which were put to voters on Sunday.

One of them was to allow Ecuadoreans with links to transnational organized crime to be extradited abroad if they are facing a trial in another country.

Many prisons in Ecuador are overwhelmed by the recent crime wave. Some have made the case for extraditing convicted criminals to maximum security jails in the United States, arguing that it would be a safer and cheaper option for the Ecuadorean justice system.