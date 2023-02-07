British PM introduces changes in government

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled the government by splitting up a department and creating four new departments as well as making several changes to his top team on Tuesday to better suit his pledge to spur the economy and turn around his party’s fortunes before next year’s elections.

Sunak established a department for energy security and net zero, and one for science, innovation and technology, splitting up a larger department as part of a restructuring he said would help deliver his plans to halve inflation and grow the economy.

The British PM also named Grant Shapps as Energy Security Minister, Kemi Badenoch as Business and Trade Minister, and Michelle Donelan becomes the new Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, while Lucy Frazer is now minister for Culture, Media and Sport.

Fixing problems

Sunak named Greg Hands as the new chair of the Conservative Party, replacing Nadhim Zahawi who was sacked after an investigation found he committed a serious breach by not being open about a tax probe.

I am excited to be asked by @rishisunak to be Chairman of the @conservatives

I joined the Party in 1986 – a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 – an honour to chair it in 2023!

The work starts right away. pic.twitter.com/eMxGSS2uNo

— Greg Hands (@GregHands) February 7, 2023

Moreover, an investigation into bullying allegations against his deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, who denies any wrongdoing, is ongoing. Several lawmakers said he might be seizing a chance to stamp his mark on his government.

Rising star or in decline

Since entering Downing Street in October, Sunak has been under pressure to stamp his authority not only on his government but also over his party, which ousted two prime ministers last year over scandals and economic chaos.

He has so far failed to reduce the commanding lead in the opinion polls held by the opposition Labour Party, which is increasingly presenting itself as Britain’s next government.

He promised in January to tackle Britain’s most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a move aimed at convincing his lawmakers he can lead them into the next election.