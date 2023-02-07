Deadliest day for Russian troops since start of their invasion of Ukraine

According to reports from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops. Meanwhile, Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilized soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.

The Ukrainian military increased its running tally of Russian military dead by 1,030 overnight to 133,190, and described the increase as the highest of the war so far. It also said its troops destroyed 25 Russian tanks in the last two days.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Feb. 7, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EkGgw6Wrmc

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 7, 2023

The report of enemy dead could not be independently confirmed, and Moscow denies its forces have suffered losses on such a scale while also claiming to have killed huge numbers of Ukrainians.

But the unprecedented scale of reported casualties fits accounts from both sides that describe battles in snow-covered trenches as the deadliest combat of the war, despite little progress by either side at the front.

A new stage of the conflict

The war is soon entering its second year at a pivotal juncture, with Moscow attempting to regain the initiative, while Kyiv is holding out for Western tanks in preparation for a counter-offensive.

After failing to capture Kyiv last year and losing ground through the second half of 2022, Moscow is now making full use of hundreds of thousands of troops called up over the past few months in its first mobilization since World War Two.

Slow progress

The last few weeks have seen Russia boast its first gains in half a year. But the progress has still been incremental, with Moscow yet to capture a single major population center in its winter campaign despite thousands of dead.

In a daily intelligence update, Britain’s Defence Ministry said Russia’s military had been attempting since early January to restart major offensive operations to capture Ukraine-held parts of the Donetsk region but had gained little ground so far.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.

The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 7 February 2023.

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/1cXhxH79wQ

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xregGdfToe

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 7, 2023

The Russians “lack munitions and maneuver units required for a successful offensive”, it said.

“Russian leaders will likely continue to demand sweeping advances. It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks,” the ministry stated.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow could be accumulating weapons and reserves for an even bigger push in the coming weeks. The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province predicted a big Russian offensive there that could begin around 15 February.