Syria Civil Defense/PAP/Newscom

There is no information that Polish citizens were injured by Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said on Tuesday.

The latest official data on Tuesday morning put the death toll of the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria at 5,021.

Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay told a Tuesday press conference that the number of fatalities in Turkey alone stood at 3,419 with 20,534 injured.