Inter-Korean border quiet ahead of North Korea’s army anniversary

The truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North and South Korea remained quiet on Tuesday (February 7) despite increasing tensions on the peninsula ahead of North Korea’s army anniversary.

South Korean and U.S. soldiers stood in front of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) conference building. Still, North Korean soldiers were not spotted in the area, while North Korean residents were seen walking around Kijongdong village in Kaesong.

Earlier in the day, the North’s state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un pledged to expand military drills and beef up the country’s war readiness posture during Monday’s meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The meeting comes as North Korea is widely expected to stage a military parade to mark the founding anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday. The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a ceasefire.