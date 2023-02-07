Patriot training a warning to aggressors says minister

Rafał Guz/PAP

Exercises involving Patriot anti-missile systems taking place in Warsaw are meant as a warning to potential attackers, Poland’s defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

The exercises, underway at Warsaw’s Babice airfield, are focused on training crews on the Patriot batteries.

Blaszczak, at Babice to inspect the exercise, said the training included moving and setting up the Patriot system and practice in coordinating its elements.

“This exercise is meant as a deterrent, a display of the Polish Army’s combat readiness,” Blaszczak said.

He added that a group of soldiers will go to the US this week for further training on the system, which will include instruction on battlefield management.