International rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help with quake aftermath

International rescuers groups started to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday to help with recovery efforts, a day after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated the country and neighboring Syria killing at least 4,800 people.

So many horrific scenes coming out of Turkey & Syria after the earthquake. Nearly 5000 people now confirmed dead, 20,000+ injured, & 6000+ buildings have collapsed. They need the world’s urgent help. 🙏pic.twitter.com/vMh77WJOA1

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 7, 2023

Poland

Seventy-six Polish firefighters together with a small medical team are already in Turkey, on their way to Adiyaman, where they will participate in the rescue operation. The exact time of arrival of the Polish rescuers is unknown due to traffic jams caused by the quake.

India

Two teams from India’s National Disaster Response Force comprising approximately 100 personnel loaded an aircraft with emergency material and equipment in the city of Ghaziabad in the early hours of Tuesday morning, before being flown to the disaster area for search and rescue operations.

Mexico

More than 140 personnel from the Mexican navy, army, and Red Cross boarded an army aircraft at the Santa Lucia Military airbase, on the outskirts of Mexico City, on their way to assist in the rescue mission. The aircraft is also carrying humanitarian aid and search and rescue dogs.

Other missions

Rescuers from Serbia, Germany, Romania and Spain arrived at Adana airport with emergency response equipment ready to assist with the search for survivors.

In total 45 countries declared their willingness to send rescue teams and necessary aid to Turkey following the disaster, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a press conference on Monday.

The Earthquake

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 4,800 people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region, triggering a search for survivors trapped in rubble.

About 12 hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the same region.

More than 2,400 people were killed and thousands injured when a huge, 7.8 magnitude #earthquake struck central #Turkey🇹🇷 and northwest #Syria🇸🇾. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.https://t.co/DrD0RJHZ8W

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) February 6, 2023

With 3,381 confirmed dead in Turkey alone, the disaster makes for the highest death toll from an earthquake in the country since 1999, when a tremor of similar magnitude devastated the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.