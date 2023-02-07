LIVE: Day 349 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia was pouring reinforcements into eastern Ukraine ahead of a new offensive that could begin next week along a front where there have been relentless battles for months, a Ukrainian governor said.

Desperate for Western military aid to arrive, Ukraine anticipates a major offensive could be launched by Russia for “symbolic” reasons around the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow persists in calling “a special military operation”.

Ukraine is itself planning a spring offensive to recapture lost territory, but awaiting delivery of promised longer-range Western missiles and battle tanks, with some analysts saying the country was months away from being ready.

08:12 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 7 February 2023

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/WPxtRJO9h3

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/a9JW1mHMLT

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 7, 2023

08:08 CET

#Ukrainian officials assess that #Russian forces are preparing to launch a large-scale decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine in mid to late February. https://t.co/sdV7bSdyW5 pic.twitter.com/L5YIiH6VdD

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) February 7, 2023