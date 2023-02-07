Healthcare workers strike for pay raises in the UK

Healthcare workers in the United Kingdom went on strike on Monday to demand pay raises in response to the country’s rising inflation rate.

Nurses and ambulance workers from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the largest nursing union in the nation, gathered in front of a hospital in central London and waved signs, chanting for higher wages across the medical system.

The UK’s Health Secretary Steve Barclay claimed to have had “constructive” talks with the unions but called for the strikes to be canceled.

However, many of the striking workers argued that they are facing financial strain in the midst of a severe cost of living crisis. They emphasized that they have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve to be paid and respected appropriately.

According to the RCN, the real salary of British nurses has decreased by 20 percent over the past decade, leading to a shortage of staff in the National Health Service (NHS) and further strain from the pandemic.

The strikes, which have been ongoing since the end of 2022, have put significant pressure on the NHS.

Reports estimate that this week’s strikes may result in the rescheduling of at least 55,000 outpatient appointments. Nurses are expected to strike again on Tuesday and ambulance workers are set to strike on Friday.