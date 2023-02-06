Turkish president declares 7-day national mourning following deadly quake

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared 7-days of national mourning for the nation and urged for flags to fly half-mast until evening February 12 after at least 3,000 people were killed by a magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.



LIVE: More than 3,000 dead after earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

The worst tremor to strike Turkey this century came before sunrise at a time of harsh weather and was again followed in the early afternoon by another large quake of magnitude 7.7.

Poor internet infrastructure and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey’s south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact adequately.

#Sismo Terrible images from Turkey continue to arrive 🇹🇷 there are already hundreds of aftershocks, and buildings continue to fall, about 3,000 buildings down, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 people still trapped. #earthquake #quake #Turkey #Turkiye #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/xBYnSFeNx0

— Cassandra Maggio ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KassandraPlay) February 6, 2023

In Turkey, the death toll stood at 1,762 as of Monday evening, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, 12,068 people were recorded as injured. Add to that, at least 1,293 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

Temperatures in some areas are expected to fall to near freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless. Rain was falling on Monday after snowstorms swept the country at the weekend.

Building collapses during 2023 earthquake in Turkey#earthquake #turkey #TurkeyQuake pic.twitter.com/bvNH27VFKH

— Disasters On Tape (@DisastersOnTape) February 6, 2023

The Swedish presidency of the European Union has activated the integrated political crisis response to coordinate EU support measures in response to the earthquake.

It is already makes for highest death toll from an earthquake in Turkey since 1999, when a tremor of similar magnitude devastated the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.