World News 06.02

Countries from around the globe are dispatching emergency and rescue workers in aid for earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. The Ukrainian army is preparing for a new Russian offensive. Healthcare workers in the U.K. take their grievances to the streets. Pro-democracy activists face an unjust mass trial in Hong Kong. Tune in to learn more about these topics and more on Monday’s edition of TVP World’s flagship news program.

Vaidotas Malinionis, national security expert for the Association of Colonels was invited on the program to talk about the conflicting messages regarding the future of Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, the first public sign of leadership turmoil in Ukraine during a year-long Russian military assault.