Kosovo accepts EU-brokered peace deal with Serbia, nonetheless with caveats

Kosovo’s prime minister Albin Kurti said on Monday he accepted a proposed European Union plan aimed at normalizing relations with Serbia despite his concerns over Western demands to give more rights to local Serbs which has so far hindered a peace deal.



Last month Western envoys told Kosovo and Serbia to state whether they accept an 11-point plan meant to defuse tensions lingering since the 1998-99 war, or face repercussions from the EU and United States.

The plan calls for implementation of past deals, including the creation of an association of semi-autonomous Serb-majority municipalities that prime minister Kurti has opposed, saying it would effectively partition the country along ethnic lines, but a criticism rejected by Western mediators.

“We do accept the EU proposal for normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, and consider it a good basis for further discussion and a solid platform for moving forward,” Kurti tweeted after meeting EU’s envoy Miroslav Lajčák in Pristina.

“Certain questions on international guarantees, implementation mechanisms and time sequencing will be addressed soon during the Brussels talks ahead,” he added.

Kosovo in 2013 pledged to give more autonomy to local Serbs, who refuse to recognise its 2008 independence, through such an association as part of a peace deal. However, Kosovo’s highest court said some parts of the deal violated the constitution and should be changed before it takes effect.

The proposed 11-point deal would not require Serbia to recognise the independence of its former province, but Belgrade would have to stop lobbying against Kosovo’s membership in international bodies.

The two countries would also have to open representative offices in each other’s capitals and work on resolving outstanding issues.

Ethnic Serbs account for around 100,000 of Kosovo’s 1.8-million population, with about half of them living in the north of the country and most refusing to recognise Pristina’s authority.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade’s rule. Over the past decade the two have been holding normalization talks under EU mediation, with their success being key for Pristina’s and Belgrade’s aspirations to join the wealthy bloc.