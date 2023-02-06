Poland proud to be superpower of solidarity for Ukraine says UN envoy

Szczerski cited OECD data which showed that in 2022, Poland spent over USD 9 billion, the equivalent of around 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Jason Szenes/PAP/EPA

Poland’s envoy to the United Nation said that Poland is proud to live up to its reputation of being a “superpower of solidarity” having spent 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s Monday briefing focused on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Krzysztof Szczerski presented the scale of Polish aid for Ukrainian society and refugees.

He said that from the first day of the Russian invasion, Poland has supported Ukraine on three fronts: by hosting the largest number of refugees, operating as a hub for international aid and by delivering aid directly to Ukraine.

Szczerski cited OECD data which showed that in 2022, Poland spent over USD 9 billion, the equivalent of around 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“This averages over USD 5,600 per capita, making our country one of the major donors to Ukraine,” he said.

Szczerski also said that Poland supports Ukrainian infrastructure against Russian attacks, by providing hundreds of generators and other equipment, being the largest supplier of Starlink terminals and serving as a logistics hub for EU efforts to help the Ukrainian energy sector.

He added that since the war started, 9.5 million people of 180 different nationalities have crossed the Polish border from Ukraine, over 1.5 million Ukrainians enjoying temporary protection are registered in the country, over 450,000 refugees are employed, and 14,000 have established companies in Poland.

“We are very proud to live up to our reputation as a ‘superpower of solidarity’ and will not rest in our efforts until victory and a just peace,” Szczerski said.