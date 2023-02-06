Production of Jeep SUV begins at Stellantis factory in southern Poland

The Jeep Avenger, manufactured in Tychy for the European market, has been awarded the title of 2023 Car of the Year. It is the first model in the history of this brand with an electric drive (BEV).

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

The Stellantis factory in Tychy has begun regular production of the Jeep Avenger, the first Jeep SUV to be produced in Poland, the automotive company announced on Monday.

The launch of the production of the Jeep model is the fulfillment of the first stage of the investment programme at the Tychy factory, announced at the end of 2020 by the then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles producer (now, as a result of the merger with the PSA Group – the Stellantis company). At that time, it was announced that the plant would produce new hybrid and electric cars for the Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands.

“The new Avenger is the first Jeep SUV produced in Poland and a great reason for our entire team to be proud. We are starting 2023 with the launch of the production of a car that has already gained recognition among customers and industry experts,” said Tomasz Gebka, the director of the Tychy Stellantis plant.

In addition to the factory in Tychy, the Stellantis group also owns the Stellantis Gliwice van factory which started serial production last spring. The portfolio of this plant includes the Opel Movano, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper. Stellantis Gliwice also supplies housings for electric batteries for the following models: Jeep Junior, Alfa Romeo KID, Fiat 500 and Peugeot 208.

There are also plans for the launch of the production of electric models and large vans for Toyota Motor Europe in 2024.