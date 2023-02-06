LIVE: More than 2,700 dead after earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

More than 2,700 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge, 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7. Countless have been trapped under the rubble.

19:58 CET

19:46 CET

Dozens of Romanian rescue units, including canine squads, boarded a plane bound for Turkey on Monday after a magnitude 7.8 quake killed over 2,600 people.

19:29 CET

كل الصور مؤلمة ،كل الفيديوهات تجرح القلب، كل بيت مشرد حكاية، كل طفل ينظر في وجه ابيه المتعب ناي حزن ،أنات كثيرة تحت الركام لا نملك الا الدعاء ..تولّاهم يا رب

اللهم كن مع اخوتنا في سوريا وتركيا اللهم سلّم…#هزة_أرضية #زلزال_ترکیا #Turkey #Syria

19:08 CET

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared national mourning in the country until February 12 in connection with the earthquakes.

19:03 CET

Greece on Monday sent a team of emergency rescue workers and dogs to Turkey to assist in rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake that killed at least 2,400 people and injured thousands in central Turkey and northwest Syria.

18:32 CET

The United States is sending two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish officials responding to the earthquake that killed more than 2,400 people in that country and Syria, according to the White House.

17:59 CET

In Turkey, the death toll stood at 1,541, Vice President Fuat Oktay said. At least 928 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

17:32 CET

A little girl pulled out from the rubble,Alive after 12 hours later in Earthquake, urfa Turkey

16:53 CET

16:51 CET

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visits the Hatay Province following the deadly earthquake.

16:47 CET

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration has been working closely with Turkey, and he authorized an immediate U.S. response to the earthquake.

16:31 CET

A large fire burned and a plume of black smoke drifted high into the air above Turkey’s southern Iskenderun port, in the Mediterranean Sea-side province of Hatay, according to Reuters witnesses and footage.

16:02 CET

United Nations staff is on the ground in Turkey and Syria to assess the need and provide assistance following a huge earthquake on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Monday.

15:45 CET

Initial assistance response to earthquake in Turkey and Syria is already underway, said U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.

15:27 CET

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday has halted operations at Turkey’s oil terminal in Ceyhan and flows via Iraq’s northern oil export pipeline from Kirkuk.

Turkish pipeline operator BOTAS said there was no damage on main pipelines which carry crude oil from Iraq and Azerbaijan to Turkey. An emergency meeting will take place on the issue, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

15:10 CET

Israel said it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief and that it was prepared to oblige.

14:41 CET

2,200 years old Gazintap Castle destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.

Before vs Now.

14:30 CET

The Polish Humanitarian-Medical Assistance (ZPHM) Team will depart with firefighters for a rescue mission in Turkey at around 4-5 PM Polish time. The team will consist of an anesthesiologist, a nurse practitioner, and three rescuers.

14:23 CET

14:10 CET

#UPDATE At least 783 people were killed Monday across Syria in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held areas, following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southwestern Turkey, the government and rescuers said.

14:03 CET



BREAKING: Multiple earthquakes have hit Turkey and Syria, including one that registered a 7.8 magnitude. The destruction is horrifying. Over 1600 lives lost and many more are missing. My heart goes out to everyone who just experienced this nightmare!

13:47 CET

The earthquake’s death toll in southern Turkey has risen to 1,014. Meanwhile, Syrian authorities are reporting about 370 fatalities, while in northwestern Syria, controlled by anti-government forces, at least 225 people were killed.

13:28 CET

157 earthquakes in the last 10 hours… two of which were 7.7 and 7.5 magnitudes. The extent of the disaster is immense in Türkiye. I made below charts to show the scale. It is very cold, winter time. Please consider donating to relevant campaigns.

13:21 CET

Former Chelsea player Christian Atsu is among the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey as search and rescue efforts get underway.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.

Our thoughts are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/wnKuyQO4V1

13:18 CET

Two devastating earthquakes have hit south-east Türkiye and Syria, reportedly killing and injuring thousands.

Children are always among the most vulnerable when disasters strike, and UNICEF is ready to support those affected, as the scale of destruction becomes clearer.

13:12 CET

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye overnight, also impacting neighbouring Syria.

The EU has mobilised over 10 search and rescue teams so far for Türkiye from �������������������������������� following its request to activate the #EUCivPro Mechanism.

We stand ready to provide further support. pic.twitter.com/ARrgWglUBy

13:07 CET

Schools in 10 cities and provinces affected by the earthquake will be suspended for a period of seven days.

12:50 CET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said 45 countries had offered to help with the search and rescue efforts, including the U.S., Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and many others.

12:40 CET

Turkey’s Southern Adana Airport closed for flights until further notice, Demiroren News Agency reported.