Ex-president Saakashvili’s appeal for health release from prison rejected by Georgian court

A Georgian court has denied an appeal to release former President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison as a result of his deteriorating health.

Saakashvili, who served as president of the former Soviet republic from 2004 to 2013, is currently serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters believe was politically motivated.

In response to the court ruling, Saakashvili called it a “death sentence” and regarded the court’s decision as a joke. He alleges his health has drastically declined, seeing a 40 percent loss of body weight since October 2021, and also claims he has been poisoned while in prison.

The ex-leader’s legal team has been seeking permission for him to be released or transferred abroad for medical treatment. But officials from the Georgian government argue that Saakashvili is exaggerating the severity of his condition in an attempt to secure early release.

The United States and European Union have expressed concern for Saakashvili’s health and have accused the Georgian authorities of being responsible for his well-being.

Saakashvili rose to power in 2004 after the Rose Revolution and was known for his pro-Western reforms and efforts to eradicate corruption. However, his controversial nature often sparked opposition.

During his leadership, Georgia was involved in a war with Russia over the status of pro-Moscow breakaway republics in 2008. He stepped down in 2013 due to Georgia’s two-term limit and was eventually succeeded by his political rivals from the Georgian Dream party.

On Monday evening, his supporters gathered at the court in Tbilisi to protest the ruling. Saakashvili’s current health condition and the court’s decision have sparked international attention and concern.