U.S. armored vehicles reach UK on their way to Ukraine

Sixty Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, sent by the U.S. to Ukraine as part of a new weapons package to help fight Russia’s invasion, have reached the UK, from where they will continue their journey to the battlefield.

Bradleys, the armored vehicle with a powerful gun, have been used as a staple by the U.S. Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.

60 US Bradley IFV for Ukraine arrived in Southampton, Great Briton, today. pic.twitter.com/liGMlWRPni

— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) February 6, 2023

Washington has been steadily increasing its supply of more capable weapons to Ukraine as the war progresses, and Ukraine’s needs had changed more complex weapons systems, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), were shipped to Kyiv.

Most recently, the United States pledged to send a Patriot missile system for repelling the Russian missile and drone attacks. Training and other logistics are still to be worked out.