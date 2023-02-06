Tatra mountains to open to tourists on Tuesday

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Most hiking and ski trails in the Polish Tatra mountains will be open to tourists again on Tuesday as avalanche danger decreases.

On Saturday, the Tatra National Park authorities barred entry to the whole Polish Tatra Mountains for tourists due to heavy snowfall, strong winds and a high avalanche danger.

But on Monday, following consultations with the Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR) service, the park authorities decided to open most hiking and ski trails from Tuesday as the avalanche danger has decreased from Level four to Level three in the five-grade scale.

At the same time, TOPR warned that the danger of spontaneous avalanches is still considerable.

Some of the popular hiking trails in the Tatras still remain closed, including the one leading to Morskie Oko, a lake set high in the Tatra Mountains, one of Poland’s top tourist destinations.