F1 drivers seek clarity on new rules regarding political statements

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) updated the International Sporting Code last December, when it required prior written permission for drivers in making or displaying political, religious, or personal statements. This new rule is causing concern among drivers, with many calling for clarity from the FIA as to what is allowed and what isn’t.

Williams driver Alex Albon spoke about the confusion surrounding the new rule, stating how it is a “broad subject” and that drivers need to be able to understand what the FIA is trying to convey.

Albon also mentioned that the “We Race As One” platform, which was launched by Formula One in 2020 for promoting diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, had allowed drivers the freedom to make a gesture of their choice pre-race in expressing their support for various causes.

However, with the recent rule change, drivers are now uncertain about their ability to freely speak out.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also expressed his concern over the new rule, stating that drivers ought to be able to speak freely.

Albon echoed Perez’s sentiments, noting how many people view Formula One drivers as spokespeople for various issues, and that it is their responsibility to make people aware of these kinds of situations.

Human rights groups have criticized the FIA’s stance on the matter.

Albon, who is British-born and Thai, states that drivers are “all concerned” about the new rule and the impact it will have on their ability to speak out on important issues.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5, and it remains to be seen how this rule change will be implemented in practice. However, drivers hope to be able to have open dialogue with the FIA to ensure they can speak freely to some extent in order to be able to promote important causes.