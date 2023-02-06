Polish PM warns West against Russian ambitions

Morawiecki argued that also countries more distant from Ukraine, such as Spain and Portugal, should support for Kyiv as the common goal of the effort is to maintain Europe's freedom.

War may one day come to Berlin or Paris, if the West fails to support Ukraine, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has told the Spanish daily El Mundo.

In the interview published on Monday, Morawiecki said that Poland had been encouraging its Western partners to support Kyiv from the very start of the war in Ukraine, advocating both military and humanitarian assistance.

“History has taught us that Russia cannot be trusted and history should teach the West that if it leaves Kyiv on its own, one day or another the war will come to Berlin or Paris, just as in 1939, when Europe left Warsaw without support,” the Polish prime minister said.

Morawiecki argued that also countries more distant from Ukraine, such as Spain and Portugal, should support for Kyiv as the common goal of the effort is to maintain Europe’s freedom.

“Russia is a paper tiger, but still a tiger,” he said. “Tanks alone will not deter it, but if Putin sees that our determination is strong, then he will finally conclude that he cannot win this war,” Morawiecki said.

He went on to say that if other European countries helped Ukraine as much as Poland has, “the war would have been over a long time ago.”

Morawiecki also argued for Europe’s full economic independence from Russia until the country becomes “a totally new Russia.”