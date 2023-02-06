‘Hardest mission ever!’ Polish firefighters head to help Turkey as earthquake death toll mounts

A 76-strong team has set off to help in the rescue effort following the massive earthquake that hit the country on Monday morning as the teams head says: “The mission… will be one of the hardest we've been on so far."

The Polish search and rescue team being sent to Turkey to help in the rescue effort following the massive earthquake that hit the country on Monday morning will be on one of its “hardest” ever missions.

Thousands are feared dead after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday.

The death toll had already soared to at least 1,500 by Monday afternoon.

As news of the quake broke, Poland said it would send a 76-strong team to Turkey.

“The mission… will be one of the hardest we’ve been on so far,” the team’s head, Grzegorz Borowiec, told PAP.

Borowiec said the operation will last seven days, the maximum time given to search and rescue missions.

He added one of the biggest challenges will be low temperatures, especially at night, which will decrease the survival chances of people trapped under rubble and debris.

Earlier, Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński posted on Twitter: “Following the earthquake in Turkey and the appeal for assistance from Turkish authorities, I proposed to send a search and rescue team of the Polish State Fire Service, called HUSSAR, consisting of 76 firefighters and 8 rescue dogs.”

Prime Minister wrote: “This morning I received news of the tragic earthquake in southern Turkey. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

“Turkey can count on Poland at this difficult time.

“Rescuers from the Polish Fire Service’s HUSSAR team are ready to help anytime.”