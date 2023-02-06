Ministry estimates unemployment to edge up to 5.5 pct in January

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent in January, 0.3 percentage points more than in December, according to an estimate by the social policy ministry.

According to the ministry, the number of registered unemployed increased to 858,700 at end-January against 813,200 at end-December.

The latest official estimate from the Central Statistical Office is available for December and puts the unemployment rate of 5.2 percent.

Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister, told PAP on Monday that unemployment “has never been lower” than this January.

“We registered an equally good result only once – in 2020,” she said.

“Just like every year, there is a slight increase in the rate of unemployment during winter time, which is caused by the phasing out of seasonal jobs,” Malag continued. “Experience shows that there’s a rebound in the summer months.”