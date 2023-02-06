Nearly 900,000 refugees with legal employment says minister

Marlena Malag told a conference on Polish support for Ukraine at the Prime Minister's Office that help for Ukrainians fleeing the war was a joint effort by the national government, local authorities and NGOs.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Almost 900,000 Ukrainian refugees have found legal work in Poland under simplified employment regulations, the family and social policy minister said on Monday.

Marlena Malag told a conference on Polish support for Ukraine at the Prime Minister’s Office that help for Ukrainians fleeing the war was a joint effort by the national government, local authorities and NGOs.

As part of the support programme, Warsaw has made it easy for Ukrainians to find jobs in Poland.

According to Malag, most of the 900,000 have found work in the hotel, catering and service sectors.

Many of the refugees are women with children, who also have received aid from the Polish government, she added.

Pawel Szefernaker, the government’s commissioner for aid to Ukrainian refugees, said that Poland was working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Red Cross, the Polish Red Cross and the Polish Centre for International Aid in supporting refugees.