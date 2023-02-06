Manchester City to be investigated over alleged breach of financial rules

The current champions of England Manchester City Football Club have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League finance rules, England’s top-flight soccer league said on Monday.



The breaches stretch from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign, the league added. City were acquired by their Abu Dhabi-based owners, City Football Group, in 2008.

The club are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, “in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs,” the league said.

Possible sanctions if found proven include points deductions or even expulsion from the league.

The charges stem from a Premier League investigation into City’s financial dealings launched four years ago, months after the release of a tranche of ‘Football Leaks’ documents obtained by the German publication Der Spiegel and reviewed by Reuters.

City were subsequently banned from the Champions League by the European governing body UEFA for two years but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban in 2020.

The club are alleged by the Premier League to have not fully disclosed managerial remuneration in each of the seasons from 2009-10 to 2012-13.

City are also charged with failing to comply with Premier League’s rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA’s financial fair play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

The club are also alleged to have failed to cooperate with and assist the Premier League in its investigations from December 2018 to date.

“The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Irregularities in Italy



The news of the investigation into Manchester City comes just weeks after Italian giant Juventus were deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian football court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, leaving the country’s most successful team marooned in mid-table.

The ruling, which also deals a blow to the club’s reputation, is tougher than a nine-point deduction a football prosecutor had requested earlier during a hearing looking at the way Juventus and a number of other teams dealt with player exchange deals.