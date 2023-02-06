LIVE: More than 1,500 dead after earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

More than 1,500 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge, 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7. Countless have been trapped under the rubble.

13:21 CET

Former Chelsea player Christian Atsu is among the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey as search and rescue efforts get underway.

Our thoughts are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/wnKuyQO4V1

13:18 CET

Two devastating earthquakes have hit south-east Türkiye and Syria, reportedly killing and injuring thousands.

Children are always among the most vulnerable when disasters strike, and UNICEF is ready to support those affected, as the scale of destruction becomes clearer.

13:12 CET

A powerful earthquake struck Türkiye overnight, also impacting neighbouring Syria.

The EU has mobilised over 10 search and rescue teams so far for Türkiye from �������������������������������� following its request to activate the #EUCivPro Mechanism.

We stand ready to provide further support. pic.twitter.com/ARrgWglUBy

13:07 CET

Schools in 10 cities and provinces affected by the earthquake will be suspended for a period of seven days.

12:50 CET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said 45 countries had offered to help with the search and rescue efforts, including the U.S., Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and many others.

12:40 CET

Turkey’s Southern Adana Airport closed for flights until further notice, Demiroren News Agency reported.