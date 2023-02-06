Powerful earthquake hits Turkey, Syria, more than 1,200 dead, many trapped

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 1,200 people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region, triggering a search for survivors trapped in rubble. About 12 hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit the same region.

The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

“I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I’ve lived,” said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter, who declined to give his surname.

“We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib.”

The country’s president Recep Erdogan has said 912 people have perished in Turkey alone, while 5,383 have been wounded. Authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area, while declaring a ‘level 4 alarm’ that calls for international assistance.

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced on Monday noon that more than 300 people have been killed and over 600 injured in Syria; most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.

“The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin,” a member of the White Helmets rescue organization said in a video clip on Twitter, referring to a town about 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.

The rescuer on the clip, which showed a rubble-strewn street, said homes were “totally destroyed”.

Many buildings in the region had already suffered damage in fighting during Syria’s nearly 12-year-long civil war.

People in Damascus, and in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, ran into the street and took to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, witnesses said.

In Turkey’s Gaziantep, Erdem also said people had fled from their shaking homes and were too scared to return.

“Everybody is sitting in their cars or trying to drive to open spaces away from buildings,” Erdem said by telephone. “I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in their homes now.”

The United States was “profoundly concerned” about the quake in Turkey and Syria and was monitoring events closely, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance,” he said.

The region straddles seismic fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

Meanwhile, a second earthquake hit southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region around noon on Monday. It occurred at a depth of 7 km, AFAD said adding that the epicenter of the quake was Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province.

Focus on search and rescue

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to one witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles) to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.

Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in the city of Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.

“Our primary job is to carry out the search and rescue work and to do that all our teams are on alert,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), while the EMSC monitoring service said it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a series of further earthquakes following the initial tremor, which it put at a magnitude of 7.8. There was a quake measuring 6.7 in Gaziantep and another of 5.6 in the city’s Nurdag area.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) put the magnitude of the quake at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras and the larger city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border.

Tremors were also felt in the Turkish capital of Ankara, 460 km (286 miles) northwest of the epicenter, and in Cyprus, where police reported no damage.

“The earthquake struck in a region that we feared. There is serious widespread damage,” Kerem Kinik, the chief of the Turkish Red Crescent relief agency, told Haberturk, issuing an appeal for blood donations.

Turkey is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. More than 17,000 people were killed in 1999 when a 7.6-magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.