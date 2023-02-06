Balloon galore: North Korean balloon spotted over South Korea

South Korea’s military said on Monday it had tracked a North Korean balloon over its territory, but determined it did not pose a threat.

The balloon briefly entered South Korean airspace on Sunday, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding it in response had taken unspecified “measures”.

The craft left South Korean airspace a few hours later and officials believe it was a weather balloon not one intended for spying activities, Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed official.

Balloon drama origins

The report comes after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, further straining relations with Beijing which said the craft was a civilian airship that had accidentally strayed into U.S. airspace.

After being noticed in U.S. airspace, the balloon became a popular topic of conversation on social media platforms, with many people monitoring the whereabouts of the balloon and trying to spot the flying object.

The Chinese balloon was ultimately shot down as it floated off the country’s southeastern coast on Saturday. Now the U.S. military is searching for remnants of the suspected surveillance balloon.

Another balloon over South America

On Friday the U.S. Pentagon reported that another Chinese balloon was spotted somewhere over South America.

According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, The balloon spotted in Latin America is from China and is also meant for civilian purposes.

The Latin American balloon also “deviated from its intended route and entered the skies over Latin America and the Caribbean by mistake,” the spokesperson added.